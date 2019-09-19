Middleton & Co Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Cut by $585,253; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Raised Position

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 45,775 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 43,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.97. About 1.40M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 80,735 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 88,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 1.53M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,300 shares. Prudential Public Limited reported 1.16M shares stake. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd invested in 0.06% or 10,166 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,157 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 146,707 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mairs & accumulated 8,876 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Co Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp holds 0.14% or 13,756 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). British Columbia Invest Management Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 369,492 shares. Central Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 96,679 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 0.16% or 3,228 shares. Washington stated it has 19,369 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.