Middleton & Co Raised Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $731,277; Market Valuation Rose; United States Stl New (X) Stock Value Declined While Citadel Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28M shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.32 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 7.67 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 18/05/2018 – US Steel: Commerce Dept Circumvention Ruling Represents ‘Full Commitment to Using All Tools Available to Combat Unfair Trade’; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares to 144,921 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.