Middleton & Co Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Huya American Depositary Shares Each Repres (HUYA) Sellers Decreased By 2.93% Their Shorts

Huya Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repres (NYSE:HUYA) had a decrease of 2.93% in short interest. HUYA’s SI was 6.11 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.93% from 6.30 million shares previously. With 1.74M avg volume, 4 days are for Huya Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repres (NYSE:HUYA)’s short sellers to cover HUYA’s short positions. The SI to Huya Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repres’s float is 22.56%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1.26M shares traded. HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has risen 17.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HUYA News: 17/05/2018 HUYA Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

Middleton & Co Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc acquired 5,142 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 94,901 shares with $12.23 million value, up from 89,759 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22.

Middleton & Co Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 12,148 shares to 45,129 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 2,200 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garland Mgmt reported 39,760 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Altfest L J And owns 1,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 154,596 shares stake. Moreover, Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Co has 1.97% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chesley Taft Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116,787 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,095 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Haverford has 3.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cohen Capital Mngmt reported 66,098 shares stake. Professional Advisory Service reported 112,357 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,000 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 2,158 shares. Bangor Retail Bank stated it has 6,087 shares. Bowen Hanes Company Inc accumulated 8,521 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept reported 2,468 shares.