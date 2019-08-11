Middleton & Co Has Cut Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $385,000; Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Lowered Its Holding by $10.86 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 51,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, down from 100,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industrie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $209.36. About 205,971 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,636 were reported by Estabrook Capital. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,854 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 3,214 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 28 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 270 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 3,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 27,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Wells Fargo And Mn has 302,066 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg has 157 shares. Utah Retirement reported 8,024 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 20 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Recognized with Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Acquires G2 Inc. NYSE:HII – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PHOTO RELEASE–Two HII Executives Among Mississippi’s Top 25 Most Influential African-Americans for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Continues Planning for Mid-life Refueling Overhaul of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty by 35,000 shares to 41,290 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture +3.9% after Q4 beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Ticks Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).