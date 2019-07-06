Middleton & Co Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Increased Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38M, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 263.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,747 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, up from 6,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 481,769 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF) by 14,691 shares to 19,383 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AGCO Corporation (AGCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares to 140,149 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,547 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.01% or 142,667 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lmr Prtn Llp has 8,514 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,586 shares. Oak Assocs Oh has 54,458 shares for 5.92% of their portfolio. Contour Asset Management Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated owns 34 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Invest Mngmt holds 348 shares. Altavista Wealth Management has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 1.51% or 58,227 shares in its portfolio. Goldstein Munger & Associates holds 0.23% or 301 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 10,719 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 482 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Ltd Liability has 2.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,656 shares.