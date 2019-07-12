Middleton & Co Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Enpro Industries Has 1.41 Sentiment

Middleton & Co Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc sold 6,538 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 140,149 shares with $10.42 million value, down from 146,687 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 4.12M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE

Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 89 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 63 cut down and sold equity positions in Enpro Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 18.92 million shares, down from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Enpro Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Varma Vivek C sold $3.50M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, February 8. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million on Thursday, February 7.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, April 26. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.67 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock increased 2.87% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 121,031 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NPO’s profit will be $21.77 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. for 688,982 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 404,400 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.66% invested in the company for 151,200 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.18% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 252,264 shares.