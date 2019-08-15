Middleton & Co Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Trimmed by $302,603; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Position In Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Was Upped

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,448 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 38,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 5.39 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The hedge fund held 84,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 73,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 3,467 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BWFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors has 0.98% invested in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Millennium Management Ltd holds 35,804 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 147,492 shares stake. Endicott Mngmt Com owns 635,404 shares for 18.13% of their portfolio. Amer Group Inc reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 21,529 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com owns 964 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability has invested 1.04% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Citigroup stated it has 7,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 24,299 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 13,567 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares to 715,417 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares to 41,731 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

