Middleton & Co Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million as Shares Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 1.35M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $29.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1944.3. About 3.99 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78M shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque Savings Bank Trust has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.06% or 488,108 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.81% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fjarde Ap owns 93,961 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.11% or 526,921 shares. Citigroup reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 2.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 112,195 shares. Moreover, Mercer Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 100 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.31% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 0.02% or 108,894 shares. Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.55 million shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 20,954 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,525 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. $1.01M worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Invsts has 3.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,850 are owned by Crestwood Limited Liability Company. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 873 are owned by Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability. Vestor Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macroview Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bahl & Gaynor owns 1,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.62M shares. Pure Advsrs holds 0.26% or 760 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc invested in 2.41% or 21,243 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.44% or 157,685 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 15.75 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares to 165,400 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,921 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).