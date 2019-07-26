Middleton & Co Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Position by $658,176; Cooke & Bieler LP Has Trimmed World Fuel Svcs (INT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 1.08 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 82,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.43 million, down from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 9.67% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 1.11M shares traded or 95.80% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs owns 14,381 shares. Tctc Liability Corp has 52,284 shares. Torch Wealth Lc has 14,524 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 941,010 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na holds 0.39% or 660,839 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 20,916 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory Svcs. Provident Tru holds 4,649 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il holds 2.56% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 185,697 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 49,107 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 6,379 shares. California-based Inc Ca has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Montag A And accumulated 21,670 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Vantage Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 877 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 65,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Vanguard holds 6.14M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.02% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 53,121 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Llc invested in 1.15% or 263,431 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 314,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 82,581 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 16,112 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 37,363 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Rbf Cap Limited Liability stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 36,100 shares.