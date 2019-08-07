Middleton & Co Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Upped Its Position in Southern Co (SO) as Share Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 16,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 873,410 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 857,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 4.87 million shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. The insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,352 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $74.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 13,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,610 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 39,492 were accumulated by Park Oh. Telos Cap Management holds 35,851 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,738 shares. Leavell Invest Management has 0.73% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 126,537 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 59,700 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Maryland holds 102,259 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 509,910 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has 0.13% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 270,144 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 18,630 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Com reported 4,660 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 92,540 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has 33,721 shares. Moreover, First Commercial Bank Trust Of Newtown has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Personal Advsrs holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 785,925 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).