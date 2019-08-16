Middleton & Co Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Sentiment Is 2.35

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 207 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 88 sold and reduced their stakes in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 932.99 million shares, up from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chesapeake Energy Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 53 Increased: 130 New Position: 77.

Middleton & Co Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 62.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc acquired 16,125 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 41,731 shares with $2.25M value, up from 25,606 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $76.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57M shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores

G.F.W. Energy X L.P. holds 73.06% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for 110.81 million shares. Carlyle Group L.P. owns 172.90 million shares or 25.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 8.13% invested in the company for 11.48 million shares. The California-based Huber Capital Management Llc has invested 3.77% in the stock. New Generation Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 31.63 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields

Middleton & Co Inc decreased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,310 shares to 144,921 valued at $19.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 8,835 shares and now owns 106,619 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 29.45% above currents $58.84 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $73 target. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25.