Middleton & Co Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Capital World Investors Has Upped Its Gaming And Leisure Properties (Reit) (GLPI) Stake

Middleton & Co Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc acquired 499 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 19,307 shares with $34.38M value, up from 18,808 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $902.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE

Capital World Investors increased Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) (GLPI) stake by 55.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 4.35M shares as Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Capital World Investors holds 12.24M shares with $471.95M value, up from 7.89 million last quarter. Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) now has $8.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 1.52M shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN

Middleton & Co Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 12,148 shares to 45,129 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,177 shares and now owns 36,448 shares. Fortive Corp was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.58% above currents $1823.54 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 2.31% or 3,001 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank has invested 3.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Mgmt Com holds 390 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability has 2,789 shares. Sand Hill Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,385 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Llc reported 308 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, California-based fund reported 17,659 shares. Factory Mutual Insur, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 175,450 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 1.73% or 392,941 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Lc has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,063 shares. Goelzer Mgmt Inc owns 1,026 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte owns 7.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,950 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.63M shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 1.56% or 3,091 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania invested in 15,395 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 26,019 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 17,083 shares. 7,088 are held by Da Davidson And. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Hightower Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 6,374 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 507,831 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Connor Clark & Lunn reported 50,100 shares. 1.75M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.93% or 97,901 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Harris Assoc LP has 3.30M shares. Vanguard holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 31.14 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 42 shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Prices Senior Notes Worth $1.1B – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.