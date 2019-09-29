Middleton & Co Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped by $391,980 as Share Price Rose; Brookfield Asset Management Has Upped F M C (FMC) Holding by $680,600 as Stock Price Rose

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 22,747 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 14,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 823,592 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1.32 million shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks invested 0.1% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has 381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Co invested in 0.01% or 12,784 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 5,333 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 1.01M are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Mackenzie Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,438 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 225,613 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com reported 38,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 36,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Cap Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Old Bank & Trust In invested in 3,137 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will HBO Max Solve AT&T’s Retention Problem? – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Get Your Ticket to the NFLX Stock Sequel – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Netflix Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Disney Make Skinny Bundles Work? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,125 shares to 133,024 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,788 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).