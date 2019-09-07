Middleton & Co Increased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $658,176; Birinyi Associates Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Raised as Market Value Declined

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Farmers has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Architects Inc has 650 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y holds 18,286 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management holds 5,565 shares. 15,786 are owned by Advisory Ser Network Lc. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,609 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 0.55% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Raymond James Trust Na reported 77,346 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 2,411 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated invested 1.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 1,932 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Llc invested in 0.17% or 6,065 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 1.28% or 7.50 million shares. 11.58 million are held by Morgan Stanley.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares to 144,921 shares, valued at $19.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

