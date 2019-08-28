Middleton & Co Has Lowered Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $427,293; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Stock Price Rose While Jacobs Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.33 Million

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 453,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, down from 502,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 99,629 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 85,900 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prtnrs Grp Hldgs Ag reported 3.89% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Carderock Mgmt owns 21,237 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 16,036 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 114,553 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications reported 93,862 shares. Jag Capital Limited Co reported 8,725 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.28% or 319,913 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,625 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj stated it has 1,683 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 39 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.04% or 58,375 shares in its portfolio. Bruni J V & has invested 0.8% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares to 41,731 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,496 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $29,982 activity. $455 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares were bought by Prescott Wm Gordon.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $35.12M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BHLB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Us Bancorporation De stated it has 7,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 62,191 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 590,378 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Company owns 23,103 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 6,830 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 89,846 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0% or 105,596 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).