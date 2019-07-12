Middleton & Co Maintains Holding in Equinix (EQIX); Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Conocophillips Com (COP) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 9,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,398 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 98,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 4.02 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 12,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $523.88. About 290,863 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam reported 54 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 18,381 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,576 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 5,016 shares. Agf Invests America owns 10,929 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Automobile Association owns 27,690 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gagnon Advsr Lc owns 15,244 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 0.03% stake. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 201,462 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts reported 0.31% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 24,038 shares. Amer Investment Service holds 0.25% or 1,708 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 136,751 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. Shares for $2.15 million were sold by Meyers Charles J. Shares for $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15. 2,785 shares valued at $1.06 million were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15. STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares to 45,129 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,619 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 58,909 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $80.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

