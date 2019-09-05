Middleton & Co Maintains Position in Watsco (WSO); Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Trimmed Stake

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $167.24. About 92,159 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 446,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 447,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 2.04M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 10PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 68WN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – THIRTEEN BIG MUTUAL FUND FIRMS AGREE WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL TO BOOST DISCLOSURES TO RETAIL INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation Common (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 156,300 shares to 727,091 shares, valued at $85.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corp Common (NYSE:RRC) by 40,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Common.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,893 shares. Davenport Co Limited Liability Co invested in 8,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 37,728 are owned by Northwest Counselors Lc. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 0.22% or 7,112 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin Inc invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Suntrust Banks reported 67,755 shares. Mirae Asset Com Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 20.09M are owned by Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 12,712 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company reported 9,661 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 299,224 shares. Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 33,941 shares. Atria Invs has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The New York-based Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 4 Stocks Have Cost Warren Buffett More Than $6 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BK Technologies Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of New York Mellon Is A Solid Pick At ~$43/Share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares to 26,198 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,129 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil reported 0.42% stake. Bbva Compass Bank Inc owns 5,860 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,883 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.13% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 9,890 shares. 62,120 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 72,363 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd holds 1.14% or 43,045 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 7,086 shares. Aperio Group has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 287 shares. Capital World has 0.05% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1.32 million shares. Washington Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Co reported 0% stake. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 58 shares.