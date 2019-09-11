Middleton & Co Increases Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO); As Wal (WMT) Share Value Rose, Financial Advantage Trimmed Stake by $1.31 Million

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 912,806 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 4.12M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Walmart slides after $16bn deal to buy India’s Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 02/04/2018 – Walmart is looking at buying PillPack, an online pharmacy, for under $1 billion; 11/05/2018 – WALMART ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT VIOLATED FEDERAL LABOR LAW IN PACT; 09/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Steps Toward Flipkart Acquisition By Completing Due Diligence; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,129 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.