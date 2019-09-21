Middleton & Co Has Lowered Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $595,299 as Stock Rose; As Sysco (SYY) Shares Declined, Coastline Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $352,450

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 3,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 56,233 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30M, down from 59,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05M shares traded or 29.21% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 78,669 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 83,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 8.57 million shares traded or 199.66% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 21,980 shares. Northeast Investment holds 0.07% or 4,891 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 3,788 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0.38% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested in 0.22% or 175,869 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company stated it has 4,763 shares. Pnc Fincl Group accumulated 489,371 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 0.53% or 36,224 shares. Mutual Of America Cap invested in 0.08% or 29,452 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kings Point owns 266 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn owns 1.83M shares. Baillie Gifford reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.1% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Next Fin Incorporated reported 3,113 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 29.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Shares Were Crumbling Today – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sysco Workers In Virginia Choose Teamsters Local 822 – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78 million for 20.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.