Middleton & Co Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $854,625; As Southern Co Com (SO) Shares Rose, Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Position by $321,300

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 455,780 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,731 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 599,655 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited accumulated 28,523 shares. Arga Mngmt Lp invested in 0.03% or 4,025 shares. 212,461 were accumulated by Stevens L P. Moreover, Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,348 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,944 shares. S&Co reported 7,263 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 11,068 shares. California-based Endurant Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cibc Asset holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 554,666 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cna Corp holds 43,165 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Communication owns 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,782 shares. Field & Main Comml Bank invested in 0.25% or 4,976 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 369,498 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp has invested 0.24% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thomasville Financial Bank holds 2.54% or 266,004 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 11,093 shares. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.34% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Greenleaf Trust has 3,985 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 25,372 shares. Wills Financial holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 45,681 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 42,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 201,268 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 677,773 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 102,259 shares. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 14,546 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,690 shares to 9,899 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 38,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

