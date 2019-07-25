Middleton & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Btc Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $867,087

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, down from 130,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 15.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 2.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 18,218 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 3.97% or 76,500 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirador Prns Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 28.99 million shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 216,072 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 4.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 1.08M shares stake. Convergence Investment Prtnrs has 75,360 shares. Fruth Management reported 25,881 shares. Smith Moore & holds 16,689 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. John G Ullman & Assoc Inc holds 2.07% or 96,769 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Llc holds 2.27% or 31,065 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 40,217 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd holds 104,651 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 8,435 shares to 20,961 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,436 shares to 33,578 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,448 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).