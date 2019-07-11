Middleton & Co Has Lowered Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $355,796; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Market Value Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Its Position

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 917 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 38,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $388.76. About 34,218 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 42,439 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $370.92 million for 20.72 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.06% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dillon And Associates, Michigan-based fund reported 10,697 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 1,261 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 39,167 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 17,459 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 730 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 15,248 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 12,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 72,242 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.48% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Lifeplan Fincl Gru holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited owns 88,201 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 13,002 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares to 13,041 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D had sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. HENSLEE GREGORY L had sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million on Tuesday, February 12. $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by OREILLY DAVID E.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 21,600 shares to 226,366 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 34,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,526 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares valued at $1.02M were sold by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.

