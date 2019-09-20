Middleton & Co Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $391,980 as Valuation Rose; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Rose, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 885,778 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 13.23M shares traded or 55.00% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 6,786 shares to 105,288 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $86.67 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 298 shares. Duncker Streett And Com holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Tru holds 0% or 143 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 225,423 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has 14.49M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 43,085 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Qs Investors invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 26,074 shares in its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.93% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 33,368 shares stake. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 284,330 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Long Island Limited Company holds 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,898 shares. Boston Rech And Mgmt Inc holds 1.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 30,595 shares. Nomura reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Investment Mngmt Commerce has invested 1.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.79% or 38,887 shares. Manikay Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 425,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 81,298 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 190 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 208,841 shares. Cincinnati reported 375,000 shares. Jane Street Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 415,309 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP holds 1.99% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Nc has 7,400 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accredited Invsts Inc reported 9,273 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 235 shares to 19,072 shares, valued at $36.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,739 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).