Middleton & Co Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Lifted as Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Maryland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,731 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.53B market cap company. The stock increased 8.07% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 7.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,002 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 31,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.59. About 342,738 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares to 165,400 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,921 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares to 13,740 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

