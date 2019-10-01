Middleton & Co Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $602,426; Arizona State Retirement System Cut Republic Services (RSG) Position by $591,078

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 41,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, down from 44,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 684,093 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 6,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 107,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, down from 114,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 1.03M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 88,480 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.2% or 1,940 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt owns 1,427 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Permanens LP holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Grace & White stated it has 6,400 shares. Sandy Spring Bank owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,624 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.24% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 158,129 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company reported 13,420 shares stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.14% or 8,072 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 102,097 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Daiwa Gp invested in 10,788 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 875 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.78 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Waste Management vs. Republic Services – Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.87 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Daiwa Group stated it has 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 4,033 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.09% or 259,527 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 0.99% or 468,864 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hilton Limited Company has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 136,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.81 million were reported by Legal General Gp Pcl. Stevens First Principles Advsrs accumulated 6,655 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 49,649 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 30,378 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc reported 22,604 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 188,653 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 33,996 shares to 341,984 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp A (NYSE:LEN) by 7,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.