Middleton & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $364,140 as Valuation Rose; Apis Capital Advisors Upped Its Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stake by $9.26 Million

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 5,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 78,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 83,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 14.76 million shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colrain Cap Limited Co holds 5.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 67,481 shares. 434,554 are held by Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company owns 9,262 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Horseman Cap Mngmt. Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). One Capital Mgmt holds 42,205 shares. Sage Financial Grp has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Philadelphia Tru reported 1.2% stake. Icon Advisers Inc Commerce reported 44,100 shares stake. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.05% or 10,078 shares. Asset Strategies Inc reported 91,985 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Foundry Ptnrs Llc reported 606,093 shares. Moreover, Davenport Lc has 1.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Beach Counsel Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 175,191 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.37 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 344,700 shares to 782,000 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

