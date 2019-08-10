Middleton & Co Has Trimmed Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Valuation Rose; Aldebaran Financial Has Increased Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 33,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 36,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares to 28,237 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,375 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 277,263 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Prns reported 5,756 shares. American Interest Group has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York has 7,600 shares. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma accumulated 9,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 77,791 shares. 294 are held by First Personal Fin. State Street Corp has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 3.89 million shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Virginia-based Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Blackrock invested in 0.09% or 36.54 million shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 28,177 shares in its portfolio. 587,436 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,376 shares to 43,144 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

