Middleton & Co Has Increased Equinix (EQIX) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)

Middleton & Co Inc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 6.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc acquired 830 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 13,041 shares with $5.91M value, up from 12,211 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $44.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,605 shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. See HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $147.0000 160.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $181 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $172.0000 181.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $160.0000 165.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James 135.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $155 New Target: $145 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Middleton & Co Inc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 917 shares to 37,547 valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 8,835 shares and now owns 106,619 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited Co holds 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 211,233 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 2,644 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,924 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,470 shares. 303,710 were reported by Adelante Mgmt Llc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Global Endowment LP has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Investors holds 0.31% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 797 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nordea Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,550 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,286 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 40,674 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $43.52 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million was made by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. Morrow J William sold 263 shares worth $36,979. Torres Kathryn A. sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of stock. 37,500 shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B, worth $5.24M on Tuesday, February 12. Whalen Kathleen M had sold 200 shares worth $27,896 on Wednesday, February 6.