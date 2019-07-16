Middleton & Co Boosted Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

Middleton & Co Inc increased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 249.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc acquired 23,815 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock declined 2.20%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 33,375 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 9,560 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $5.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 1.02 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of RBA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. See Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $35 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 31.49 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

Middleton & Co Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 4,330 shares to 26,198 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,310 shares and now owns 144,921 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management has invested 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 125 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 240,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cibc Asset owns 5,479 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 270,088 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0% or 7,106 shares. Oppenheimer owns 77,111 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Lc invested in 6,700 shares. Seatown Pte Limited owns 162,465 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 7,323 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B Communication has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.08% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 5,700 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP owns 19,839 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. XPO Logistics had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. SunTrust maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of XPO in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 19.