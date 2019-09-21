Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)

This is a contrast between Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Water Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlesex Water Company 59 7.75 N/A 2.08 30.10 Pure Cycle Corporation 10 17.59 N/A 0.09 120.78

Demonstrates Middlesex Water Company and Pure Cycle Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Pure Cycle Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Middlesex Water Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Middlesex Water Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Pure Cycle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Middlesex Water Company and Pure Cycle Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlesex Water Company 0.00% 14% 4.5% Pure Cycle Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Middlesex Water Company has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pure Cycle Corporation has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Middlesex Water Company’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Pure Cycle Corporation which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Pure Cycle Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Middlesex Water Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Middlesex Water Company and Pure Cycle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlesex Water Company 0 0 1 3.00 Pure Cycle Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.68% for Middlesex Water Company with average target price of $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58% of Middlesex Water Company shares and 66.4% of Pure Cycle Corporation shares. About 1.4% of Middlesex Water Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.61% of Pure Cycle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Middlesex Water Company 2.98% 5.51% 10.36% 15.04% 42.41% 17.39% Pure Cycle Corporation -1.72% 2.16% 9.47% 8.27% 2.55% 9.47%

For the past year Middlesex Water Company has stronger performance than Pure Cycle Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Middlesex Water Company beats Pure Cycle Corporation.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also operates regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.