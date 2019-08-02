Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Stock Value Rose While National Investment Services Has Lowered Holding; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Alpine Investment Management Increased by $5.05 Million Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5275.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 280,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 285,593 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 5,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 3.27M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 9,807 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares to 8,706 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 1,415 shares. 91,932 are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Aperio Gru Llc holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 13,240 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 200 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 55,070 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 30,013 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Renaissance Tech Limited Co invested in 589,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 6,180 shares. Moreover, Teton Advisors has 0.16% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 29,633 shares. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

