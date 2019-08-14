Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Shareholder National Investment Services Lowered Holding by $518,430; As Halliburton Company Com (HAL) Market Value Declined, First Merchants Has Increased by $738,920 Its Holding

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 25,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 44,084 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 18,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 12.21 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1000.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 41,075 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,570 shares to 43,104 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Gru Incorporated accumulated 10,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 630,016 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,200 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,909 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 38,530 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 95,067 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,659 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 4,728 shares. Blackhill Cap reported 6,666 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Services Group Incorporated accumulated 13,011 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management reported 202 shares. 10.47 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd. Landscape Limited Liability Corp reported 12,771 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,950 shares. Overbrook Mngmt owns 23,464 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 16,050 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,452 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 0.09% stake. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 164,894 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Moreover, Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 0.51% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 60,463 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 383,041 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd has 200 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 469,498 shares.

