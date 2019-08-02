Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Shareholder National Investment Services Has Trimmed Stake by $518,430 as Stock Rose; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Value Declined While Armistice Capital Trimmed by $70.46 Million Its Stake

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12 million, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 1.40M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 57,911 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 140,000 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 156,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis up 2% on Rubraca outcomes data – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AstraZeneca/Merck’s Lynparza Wins EU Nod for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are These The Next Biotech Buyout Targets? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,031 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 933 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 72,901 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 47,433 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com has 16,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 7,578 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 501,724 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 50 shares. Numerixs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 59,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 55,027 shares. Barclays Plc reported 72,624 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 10,310 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,803 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 164,708 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Strs Ohio holds 13,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 95,067 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 2,902 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 300 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 116,403 shares.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Middlesex Water (MSEX) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Middlesex Water General Counsel Jay L. Kooper Named a 2019 NJBIZ General Counsel of the Year Awards Finalist – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Middlesex Water Company Hosts Annual Meeting Nasdaq:MSEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Middlesex Water’s Jay Kooper Wins General Counsel of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.