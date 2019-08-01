Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Shareholder National Investment Services Cut Its Position; Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Its Polaris Inds (PII) Stake by $1.36 Million; Stock Price Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 36,935 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 360.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 52,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 66,944 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 252,287 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

