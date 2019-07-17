Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Market Valuation Rose While National Investment Services Has Decreased Its Position; Paragon Capital Management LTD Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 36,088 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 16.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Middlesex Water Company Hosts Annual Meeting Nasdaq:MSEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Best Stocks to Own This June – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Middlesex Water Company Announces Executive Leadership Changes – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America’s Unit Buys Peotone Water & Wastewater System – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $9.06M for 27.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.03% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares to 39,705 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 10,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Ameritas Prns Inc stated it has 1,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Family Firm owns 7,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 198,512 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,398 shares. State Street owns 329,254 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr invested in 58,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Haverford Tru Comm accumulated 0.03% or 24,501 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 55 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 19,168 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 167,292 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 13,300 shares. 15,673 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Raymond James reported 24,497 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $29,005 activity.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 More Analysts Initiate Coverage on Slack – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.