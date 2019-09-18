Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Is At $63.10 Formed Wedge; American Financial Group Lowered By $3.42 Million Its Legg Mason (LM) Position

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) formed wedge up with $66.26 target or 5.00% above today’s $63.10 share price. Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 62,798 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board

American Financial Group Inc decreased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 135,000 shares with $5.17M value, down from 225,000 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 550,073 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Middlesex Water Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Monarch Prtnrs Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated owns 8,121 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,365 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 10,282 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 79,922 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). American Grp Incorporated accumulated 10,195 shares. Pnc Serv Group accumulated 0% or 13,886 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 52,947 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 10,983 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.92M for 21.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

More important recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 9.09% above currents $38.96 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 13.