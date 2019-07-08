Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP ORDINARY SH (CCORF) Sellers Decreased By 29.3% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. MSEX’s profit would be $9.30 million giving it 28.19 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Middlesex Water Company’s analysts see 41.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 23,989 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had a decrease of 29.3% in short interest. CCORF’s SI was 550,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 29.3% from 778,200 shares previously. With 8,200 avg volume, 67 days are for CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s short sellers to cover CCORF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.1019 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 4,382 shares traded. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. The company has market cap of $504.60 million. It operates in two divisions, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The Canaccord Genuity segment offers investment banking, advisory, sales and research, and trading services.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 29.8 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Middlesex Water Company shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 245,858 shares. First Advisors Lp accumulated 116,403 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 295 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 19,168 shares. 120,970 are owned by Nuance Invs Limited. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 155 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Blackhill accumulated 6,666 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 6,948 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 24,497 shares. Teton reported 0.16% stake. Intll Grp holds 0% or 10,155 shares. 2,992 are owned by Legal & General Grp Inc Plc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 10,559 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 13,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $29,005 activity. REINHARD WALTER G had sold 500 shares worth $29,005 on Friday, January 25.