Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Stock Value Rose While Tsp Capital Management Group Trimmed Position by $532,180; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Investment House Has Boosted Holding by $1.28 Million

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 57,142 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 8,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Capital Com invested 2.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.56% or 77,909 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested in 1,467 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Peavine Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,605 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 4,768 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 54,954 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 219,359 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 100,217 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability reported 5,965 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.52 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 2.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilkins Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gruss Com owns 0.98% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,500 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,045 shares to 112,762 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.92M for 21.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Middlesex Water Company Announces 5% Discount on Purchases of Shares of Its Common Stock to Investment Plan Participants – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Middlesex Water Company Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Middlesex Water Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.