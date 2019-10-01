Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Position; Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Holder Moab Capital Partners Boosted Holding by $967,997 as Market Valuation Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 104,129 shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 10/04/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC RICK.O – QTRLY TOTAL CLUB AND RESTAURANT SALES $40.8 MLN COMPARED TO $34.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 25/05/2018 – RCI CEO Conference Call with Seeking Alpha Columnist; 07/03/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Rick Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 09/03/2018 – RCI in Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 05/03/2018 RCI to Report 1Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Wednesday, March 7, 2018; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – DJ RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RICK)

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 51,808 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.96M for 22.56 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 155 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 79,922 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Raymond James Associates holds 27,719 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Llc invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 10,983 shares. Endurance Wealth has 4,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.31% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Proshare Lc has 197,719 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 28,467 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 540 shares. Grp reported 5,751 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 80,089 shares. New York-based Moab Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.44% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Prudential holds 0% or 64,730 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 88,180 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 48 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 38,358 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 7,272 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 15,000 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) holds 674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 44,180 were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited Co. Panagora Asset accumulated 111,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Mngmt reported 19,000 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 39 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13,500 shares to 36,746 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 686,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,309 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).