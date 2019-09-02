Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 20,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 348,061 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, down from 368,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 41,087 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.74 million for 21.19 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 72,698 shares to 478,957 shares, valued at $17.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

