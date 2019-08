Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019; Shorts at SINGAMAS CONTAINER FGN ORDINARY SHARES (SNGSF) Raised By 1.58%

SINGAMAS CONTAINER FGN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SNGSF) had an increase of 1.58% in short interest. SNGSF’s SI was 1.88M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.58% from 1.85 million shares previously. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:MSEX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Middlesex Water Co’s current price of $59.66 translates into 0.40% yield. Middlesex Water Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 67,483 shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $988.45 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 29.17 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Middlesex Water Company shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 35,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De owns 155 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 164,708 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Company holds 7,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Renaissance holds 589,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Company owns 18 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Zebra Mgmt Ltd owns 5,013 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 80,260 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 300 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 15,673 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 329,254 were reported by State Street.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Middlesex Water Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America’s (WTR) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.