Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019; Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Shorts Down By 94.24%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) had a decrease of 94.24% in short interest. PIR’s SI was 1.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 94.24% from 20.45M shares previously. With 188,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)’s short sellers to cover PIR’s short positions. The SI to Pier 1 Imports Inc’s float is 1.49%. The stock increased 12.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 175,862 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has declined 91.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 1.5 PCT TO 2.5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan at its Analyst Day; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $60 MLN; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS DISCONTINUES DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES LOSS FOR 1Q AND YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Concludes Review, Downgrades Pier 1 Ratings (CFR to B3); Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Pier 1’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade

Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:MSEX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Middlesex Water Co’s current price of $57.39 translates into 0.42% yield. Middlesex Water Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.39. About 65,210 shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Middlesex Water Company shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank reported 18,555 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,909 shares. Campbell & Co Adviser Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 10,310 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Amer Grp Inc holds 0% or 10,155 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 329,254 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 163,436 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P holds 70,106 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 19,168 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 163 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 58,794 shares stake. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 233,680 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc accumulated 9,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $950.84 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 28.06 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $15.29 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Pier 1 Imports, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 39.11 million shares or 4.26% less from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR). Virtu Fin Lc owns 137,610 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 230,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR). Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0% in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) or 21,874 shares. 956,554 were reported by Northern Trust. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 6,957 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P stated it has 5.80M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 25,680 shares. 438 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 77,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co owns 13,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR).

