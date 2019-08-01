Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Increased By $533,500 Its Walmart (WMT) Position

Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:MSEX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Middlesex Water Co’s current price of $62.63 translates into 0.38% yield. Middlesex Water Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 77,383 shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 5,500 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 33,000 shares with $3.22M value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $315.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 4.21M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 18/05/2018 – UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 30.1 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Middlesex Water Company shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,640 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 1,415 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc has 0.28% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Wedge Cap Mngmt L L P Nc reported 9,522 shares. Murphy Management invested in 0.06% or 6,650 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,897 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 9,811 are owned by Private Advisor Group Inc Lc. Haverford Tru owns 24,501 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 12,083 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Legal And General Grp Public, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,992 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 14,977 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Com reported 0.35% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

