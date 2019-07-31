DRAGERWERK AG & CO KGAA PREF SHS NO (OTCMKTS:DRWKF) had an increase of 20% in short interest. DRWKF’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20% from 2,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 30 days are for DRAGERWERK AG & CO KGAA PREF SHS NO (OTCMKTS:DRWKF)’s short sellers to cover DRWKF’s short positions. It closed at $59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:MSEX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Middlesex Water Co’s current price of $62.07 translates into 0.39% yield. Middlesex Water Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 58,302 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $952.34 million. The firm develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to clients in chemical, petrochemical, and mining industries, as well as public sector, such as fire services, police, and disaster protection.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Middlesex Water Company shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 10,644 were reported by Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,234 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Regions Corporation invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 163 are held by Dorsey Wright Associate. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0% or 29,862 shares. 95,067 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 6,550 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt accumulated 11,200 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser owns 10,310 shares.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Water’s (AWK) Arm Files for New Rates in California – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Water’s Unit Acquires Mount Ephraim Sewer System – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Water Utility Industry Outlook Muddy With Aging Assets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.