Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019; American Public Education Has 1.08 Sentiment

American Public Education Inc (APEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 57 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 53 sold and decreased their stock positions in American Public Education Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 15.25 million shares, up from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Public Education Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 44 Increased: 39 New Position: 18.

Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:MSEX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Middlesex Water Co's current price of $57.53 translates into 0.42% yield. Middlesex Water Co's dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 29,680 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 23.22% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 186,719 shares traded or 125.68% up from the average. American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $450.77 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. for 60,645 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 323,460 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 7,710 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,634 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $953.16 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 28.13 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.