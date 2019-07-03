Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Stock Value Rose While Price T Rowe Associates Cut Its Stake; Granite Investment Partners Cut Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $366,900 as Market Valuation Rose

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 31,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.47 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 30,262 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 11,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $370.38. About 697,200 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $29,005 activity.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 20,738 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $65.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 521,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Veoneer Incorporated.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aqua America (WTR) to Invest $555M to Fortify Infrastructure – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fed and Trade Pull Down U.S. Treasury Yields: 5 Safe Picks – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved Nasdaq:MSEX – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2018. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top US-Focused Stocks to Buy as Trade Negotiations Stall – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Middlesex Water General Counsel Jay L. Kooper Named a 2019 NJBIZ General Counsel of the Year Awards Finalist – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $9.29 million for 28.06 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 24,500 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,246 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 24,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 1,000 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.02% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 1,954 shares. 245,858 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc invested in 9,656 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate, a California-based fund reported 163 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 19,168 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 29,633 are held by Teton Advsr Inc.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Wtr Res Inc by 36,066 shares to 77,156 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 40,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. 6,647 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. sanctions on Turkey may come in July – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: The Sky Is The Limit – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. not accepting more Turkish F-35 trainees – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No sanctions over Russian missile deal – Erdogan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management has 2.4% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Marsico Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 222,451 shares. Ssi Investment holds 696 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bailard holds 0.12% or 6,401 shares. 150 are owned by Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Co. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability accumulated 718,489 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,549 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 1,126 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 1,080 shares. Moreover, Horseman Cap Management Ltd has 0.43% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,200 shares. Vigilant Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 12,982 are held by Bankshares Of The West. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 157,611 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).