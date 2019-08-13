Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Shareholder Nuance Investments Lifted Its Stake; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Bainco International Investors Has Lifted Its Stake

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 17,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 120,970 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 103,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 16,092 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $189.36. About 5.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Loses Ground as People Spend More Time on Google Sites; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth; 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 759 shares to 17,550 shares, valued at $20.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,433 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Lc holds 2,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Ltd Liability Com holds 4,044 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 13.71% or 245,901 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor reported 5,500 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.65M shares. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 208,786 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited invested in 5,240 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 545,802 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 31,905 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,000 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. New York-based Incline Management Llc has invested 6.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 214,012 were reported by Oppenheimer &. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% or 17,522 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 15,673 shares stake. Regions reported 1,330 shares. Guyasuta Advsr reported 6,550 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,000 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability invested in 0% or 15,874 shares. Teton Advsrs owns 29,633 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 62,519 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 10,436 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 30,013 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Assetmark accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 91,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,376 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.28 million shares.