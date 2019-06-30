Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Shareholder Nuance Investments Has Raised Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Boosted Holding

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 17,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,970 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 103,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 102,466 shares traded or 71.26% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank invested in 0.57% or 1.49M shares. Financial Counselors Inc invested in 240,570 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Wallace Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,270 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management stated it has 46,975 shares. Natixis has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Research & Mgmt invested in 53,198 shares or 1.79% of the stock. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc has 40,558 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 11.45 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il holds 7,312 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.08 million shares. 130,436 are owned by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Lau Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,153 shares. Monetary Group reported 15,056 shares.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group reported 0% stake. Zebra Management Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 5,013 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 30,013 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 28,158 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate accumulated 163 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 24,497 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 58,283 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 27,257 were reported by Stephens Ar. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Kbc Gru Nv reported 80,260 shares stake. Swiss National Bank reported 29,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset holds 12,083 shares.