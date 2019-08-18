Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Shareholder Mackay Shields Boosted Its Holding by $962,500 as Share Value Rose; Iradimed (IRMD) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Lifted Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 64,602 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 51,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 129,955 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 78,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 49,515 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 31,526 shares to 3,253 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 431,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,917 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,381 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Tiaa Cref Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). North Star Inv Mngmt holds 26,950 shares. Teton Advsr Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Invesco reported 163,436 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Com reported 1,897 shares stake. Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 26,854 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 70,106 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0% or 29,862 shares. Blackhill Cap has invested 0.06% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Moreover, Victory Capital Incorporated has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 1.04M shares stake.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Water (AWK) Arm to Invest $0.65M in Water Treatment – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Utility – Water Supply Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Weak – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Middlesex Water Company Hosts Annual Meeting Nasdaq:MSEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,484 shares to 12,358 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 56,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,414 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold IRMD shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.51 million shares or 16.21% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 54,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Lc has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 51,400 shares. Intl Group has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). 9,344 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Blackrock Incorporated reported 341,550 shares stake. Legal General Public Limited Company owns 529 shares. Invesco owns 10,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eam Invsts Lc holds 24,263 shares. Navellier And Assocs holds 123,438 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Fiera Capital owns 0.01% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 51,351 shares. Spark Management Lc owns 56,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 36,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 71,531 shares.

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “IRADIMED (IRMD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up – Zacks.com” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IRadimed (IRMD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IRADIMED CORPORATION Names Leslie McDonnell as President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DG, SGMS, NNI – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.