Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Stake; Ashford Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Cavco Industries (CVCO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 38,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 97,308 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 58,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 41,347 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 21,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The hedge fund held 126,853 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.98 million, up from 105,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cavco Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $200.19. About 57,125 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 3,486 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,086 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 1,359 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 158,065 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 1.33M shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 18,553 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Equity accumulated 3,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). 170,870 are owned by Ww. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 5,292 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 19,410 shares to 108,681 shares, valued at $24.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 73,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,695 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ltd Com has 2,078 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,929 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 1,944 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0% or 8,121 shares in its portfolio. 25,989 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 24,686 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 70,606 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 142 shares. Strs Ohio has 12,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 9,210 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).